Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Reduces Position in Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:AUSF) by 63.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 589,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,035,706 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 10.08% of Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF worth $15,130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:AUSF traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.82. 8,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,655. Global X Adaptive US Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $16.47 and a 1 year high of $28.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.21.

