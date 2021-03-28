Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 139,816 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) by 18.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 631,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 139,816 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $20,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTLC. WBI Investments bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $1,103,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 95,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after purchasing an additional 5,864 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,342,000. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $344,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,755,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,176,000 after purchasing an additional 550,896 shares in the last quarter.

PTLC stock traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.72. 110,868 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.01.

