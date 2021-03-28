Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 147,820 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 26.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 420,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147,820 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 2.3% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned about 0.16% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $101,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWF. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,585,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,235,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $347,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 173.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 966 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 22,804 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,946,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period.

Shares of IWF traded up $3.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $241.33. The stock had a trading volume of 847,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454,120. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.87 and a fifty-two week high of $255.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $232.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

