Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 22,089 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 22.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,089 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $11,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 24,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,078,000 after buying an additional 3,428 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 67,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,945,000 after buying an additional 3,781 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7,450.0% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Capital Management LLC CA bought a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,110,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $136.66. 8,433,292 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,674,298. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $172.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $152.93.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

