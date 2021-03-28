Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 3,171 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,171 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Realty Income worth $11,913,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Realty Income alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price target on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Realty Income from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.80.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.22. 1,952,717 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,295,006. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $66.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.07, a PEG ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 4.77.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.50). Realty Income had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The business had revenue of $418.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a positive change from Realty Income’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.64%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company<sup>Â®</sup>, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with commercial tenants.

Recommended Story: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.