Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 4,942 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lessened its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,587 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 163 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 9,648 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,748,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 24,741 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,486,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in The Walt Disney by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,116 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $185.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total transaction of $6,220,403.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $185.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,196,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,112,279. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $92.10 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $190.17 and a 200-day moving average of $158.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.49 billion, a PE ratio of -116.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

