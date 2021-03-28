Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 795,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 128,149 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises about 1.3% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $54,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of USMV. Nottingham Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 995,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,771,000 after buying an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 439.0% during the third quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 32.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after buying an additional 7,961 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 203,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,992,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Shares of BATS USMV traded up $1.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,573,109 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.27. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

Further Reading: The four types of profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.