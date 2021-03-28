Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 776,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,253 shares during the period. First Trust Capital Strength ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.74% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $52,419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $529,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,068,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,656,000 after acquiring an additional 635,319 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after acquiring an additional 4,986 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,065,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the last quarter.

FTCS traded up $1.51 on Friday, reaching $70.90. The company had a trading volume of 417,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 524,626. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $47.43 and a 1 year high of $70.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $68.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.98.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

