Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 716 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF worth $32,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% in the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $214.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 477,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 889,118. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $104.82 and a twelve month high of $223.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $214.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.10.

