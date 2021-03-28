Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 1,203 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 6.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,736 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,203 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,784,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 81.2% during the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 3,118 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $277,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $214,000. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth $296,000. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 8.6% during the third quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,078 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $12.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $513.57. 9,099,224 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,571. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $544.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $532.89. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $318.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.39 and a twelve month high of $614.90.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.89% and a return on equity of 32.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on NVIDIA from $672.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $593.56.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

