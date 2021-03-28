Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 36,570 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 91.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 36,570 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TLT. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 189 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000.

TLT stock traded down $0.48 during trading on Friday, hitting $136.66. 8,433,292 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,674,298. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.93. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $133.19 and a 1 year high of $172.25.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

