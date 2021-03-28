Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 287,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,252 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $69,265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $241.33. 847,348 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,454,120. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $142.87 and a 52-week high of $255.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $244.23 and its 200-day moving average is $232.67.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

