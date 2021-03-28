Cetera Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 69,183 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,563 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $23,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. South State CORP. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the 4th quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000.

VOO traded up $5.82 on Friday, hitting $364.01. 3,322,643 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,039,947. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $224.13 and a fifty-two week high of $366.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $357.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $335.36.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

