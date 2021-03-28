Cetera Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,513 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 30,928 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $16,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 705,580 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $18,360,000 after buying an additional 98,856 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 8,460,800 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $220,150,000 after acquiring an additional 398,034 shares in the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,156,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 201,486 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 118,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.1% during the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,662 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FCX stock traded up $1.85 on Friday, hitting $32.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,769,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,527,959. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.12. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.99 and a 1 year high of $39.10. The stock has a market cap of $48.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.18 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

FCX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.35.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,128,794 shares of company stock valued at $74,168,434. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

