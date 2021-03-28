Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 53.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 35,257 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $12,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Hudock Inc. raised its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 52.3% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 97,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $251,000. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEF traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $113.58. 6,409,729 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,413,879. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.60 and its 200-day moving average is $118.64. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $112.79 and a 52 week high of $123.09.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

