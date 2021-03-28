Cetera Advisors LLC Has $10.32 Million Stake in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 615,631 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,685 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of United States Steel worth $10,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Steel during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.36% of the company’s stock.

Get United States Steel alerts:

Shares of X traded up $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.75. 23,857,565 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,598,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. United States Steel Co. has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $24.71.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.41. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 16.25% and a negative return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.64) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.44%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of United States Steel from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of United States Steel from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.00.

In other United States Steel news, Director Tracy A. Atkinson purchased 1,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.07 per share, with a total value of $25,058.76. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,211.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott D. Buckiso sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total transaction of $529,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,913.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About United States Steel

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding X? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X).

Receive News & Ratings for United States Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.