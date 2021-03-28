Cetera Advisors LLC Has $20.43 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Cetera Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 11.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 38,003 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF makes up about 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $20,430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth $3,590,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,255,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after buying an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 128,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,364,000 after buying an additional 2,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 312,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $22,834,000 after buying an additional 23,560 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.60. 27,381,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,826,959. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $50.58 and a twelve month high of $77.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.87.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

