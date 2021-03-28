Cetera Advisors LLC Has $22.47 Million Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 125,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,918 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares comprises approximately 0.7% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $22,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLD. Marino Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 4th quarter worth $441,880,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 124.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. now owns 2,400,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $428,064,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,000 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 512.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 378,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,093,000 after purchasing an additional 316,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 69.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. now owns 659,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $116,746,000 after purchasing an additional 270,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $162.24. The company had a trading volume of 6,153,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,960,280. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $147.85 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.17.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

