Cetera Advisors LLC Has $42.64 Million Stock Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,883 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for 1.4% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $42,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after buying an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after buying an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,606,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $504,068,000 after buying an additional 146,515 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after buying an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $313,368,000. 47.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $4.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.00. The stock had a trading volume of 63,519,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,316,168. The business’s fifty day moving average is $321.26 and its 200-day moving average is $309.23. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $180.86 and a 1-year high of $338.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

