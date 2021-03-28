Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,144 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.10% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of IWO traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $298.12. The company had a trading volume of 557,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,569. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $274.77. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $143.26 and a 1-year high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.