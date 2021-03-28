Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 38,270 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312,544 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,270 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 0.9% of Cetera Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $27,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BND. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of BND traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.78. 3,376,220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,735,889. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $85.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.38. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $84.22 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.