Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405,880 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,204 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.59% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $12,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,200,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after buying an additional 521,036 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,212,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,490,000 after acquiring an additional 286,232 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,847,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,947,000 after buying an additional 201,523 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,795,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,292,000 after buying an additional 85,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,688,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,854,000 after purchasing an additional 238,084 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE traded up $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.30. 350,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,192. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.90 and a 200-day moving average of $30.94. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.85 and a 52 week high of $33.58.

