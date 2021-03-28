Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,046 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,524 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $13,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,766,248 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,084 shares in the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $326,716,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 333.6% in the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,432,152 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $318,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101,836 shares in the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Nord/LB lowered shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $285.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $3.65 on Friday, reaching $209.09. 7,333,155 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,577,717. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $130.04 and a fifty-two week high of $284.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $224.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.59, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. Analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.50, for a total value of $1,082,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,000,148.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.95, for a total transaction of $48,588.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 31,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,789,252.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,730 shares of company stock valued at $14,404,373. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

