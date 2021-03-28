Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,971 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,559 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.55% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $11,781,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000.

RDVY stock traded up $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 583,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,767. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.45 and its 200-day moving average is $39.94.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.