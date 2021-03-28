Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 66,910 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Cetera Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,910 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $14,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 7,458 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 833,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,179,000 after acquiring an additional 318,669 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,341,000. Hudock Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SHV stock remained flat at $$110.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,940,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,033,609. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $110.14 and a twelve month high of $111.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $110.52 and its 200 day moving average is $110.56.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

