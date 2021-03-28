Chainlink Trading Down 9.1% This Week (LINK)

Chainlink (CURRENCY:LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. One Chainlink token can now be bought for about $26.72 or 0.00047729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Chainlink has a market cap of $11.12 billion and approximately $804.85 million worth of Chainlink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Chainlink has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00023089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $344.75 or 0.00615765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.66 or 0.00065480 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.53 or 0.00024171 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Chainlink Token Profile

LINK is a token. It was first traded on September 16th, 2017. Chainlink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 416,009,556 tokens. The Reddit community for Chainlink is /r/chainlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Chainlink’s official Twitter account is @smart_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here . Chainlink’s official website is chain.link . Chainlink’s official message board is medium.com/chainlink

Chainlink Token Trading

