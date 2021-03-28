ChainX (PCX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $127.76 Million

ChainX (CURRENCY:PCX) traded up 15% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 28th. In the last week, ChainX has traded 32.8% higher against the dollar. ChainX has a market capitalization of $127.76 million and $3.08 million worth of ChainX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ChainX coin can currently be bought for $16.54 or 0.00029711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ChainX alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $32.25 or 0.00057918 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00006239 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $126.52 or 0.00227229 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $489.40 or 0.00878975 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.10 or 0.00050477 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00077759 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.89 or 0.00028539 BTC.

About ChainX

ChainX’s total supply is 7,723,350 coins. The official website for ChainX is chainx.org . ChainX’s official Twitter account is @chainx_org . The official message board for ChainX is medium.com/@chainx_org . The Reddit community for ChainX is /r/ChainX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChainX transforms inter-chain assets in a unified way, and any chain can establish asset interoperability with all chains as long as it establishes a connection with ChainX. ChainX value user's mining power based on the market value of BTC, DOT, ETH, ERC20, EOS, and other assets that user cross-chain deposit in. There is no ICO and pre-mining. ChainX will try to make the validator scalable and civilization. ChainX will use the POS algorithm to establish the first blockchain network that can game for a long time. “

ChainX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChainX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChainX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ChainX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ChainX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChainX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.