Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Change Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CHNG) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,092 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,003 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Change Healthcare were worth $2,221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHNG. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its position in Change Healthcare by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Change Healthcare by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 28,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its position in Change Healthcare by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Change Healthcare by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 261,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:CHNG opened at $22.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.71. Change Healthcare Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.72 and a 52 week high of $24.21. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.05.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Change Healthcare had a negative net margin of 5.76% and a positive return on equity of 13.43%. The business had revenue of $785.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Change Healthcare Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CHNG shares. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Guggenheim cut shares of Change Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Change Healthcare from $23.00 to $25.75 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Change Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Change Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.39.

Change Healthcare Profile

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to enhance clinical, financial, administrative, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates through three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.