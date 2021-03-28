Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 134,700 shares, a growth of 261.1% from the February 28th total of 37,300 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 803,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Charles & Colvard, Ltd. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.75 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get Charles & Colvard Ltd. alerts:

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $3.29. The firm has a market cap of $83.52 million, a PE ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.47.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.06. Charles & Colvard, Ltd. had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 18.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles & Colvard, Ltd. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ollin B. Sykes purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.22 per share, for a total transaction of $55,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 485,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,078,895.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ollin B. Sykes acquired 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.79 per share, with a total value of $177,165.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 506,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,616.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles & Colvard, Ltd. by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,002,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after buying an additional 400,554 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Charles & Colvard, Ltd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. 15.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. Company Profile

Charles & Colvard, Ltd. manufactures, markets, and distributes moissanite jewels and finished jewelries worldwide. It operates through Online Channels, and Traditional segments. The company offers stud earrings, solitaire and three stone rings, pendants, and bracelets. It also provides colorless moissanite jewel with 27 cuts and in sizes ranging from .002 carats to 6.13 carats, under the brand name Forever One, as well as gemstones under the brand name Moissanite by Charles & Colvard.

Featured Article: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles & Colvard Ltd. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.