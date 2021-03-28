Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,052 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,250 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Masimo worth $73,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MASI. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Masimo by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Masimo by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,749 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Masimo by 43.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after buying an additional 5,941 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Masimo by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 11,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,726,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Masimo by 47.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. 81.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MASI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Masimo from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.00.

NASDAQ:MASI opened at $229.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $246.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.47. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $166.82 and a 12 month high of $284.86. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.87.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.12. Masimo had a net margin of 20.30% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $295.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Masimo’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Masimo news, CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $431,837.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,196,442.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig B. Reynolds sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.74, for a total transaction of $2,797,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,000,282. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,576 shares of company stock valued at $5,762,822. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

