Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 119,273 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 52.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 347,960 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,273 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.24% of Teladoc Health worth $69,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 280 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 1,270 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Teladoc Health by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $71,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,939,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,813,280.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,569 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,248,289.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 362,040 shares of company stock worth $78,534,115 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.42% of the company’s stock.

TDOC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Teladoc Health from $296.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $264.00 to $248.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.75.

TDOC opened at $176.89 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.52 and a 12-month high of $308.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.52, a quick ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $217.65. The company has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -123.70 and a beta of 0.30.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The health services provider reported ($3.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($2.82). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

