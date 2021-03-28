Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,247 Shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 392,753 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Varian Medical Systems worth $68,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Varian Medical Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. 86.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Varian Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.55.

Shares of NYSE VAR opened at $176.60 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.24 and a 12 month high of $176.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $176.10 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 18.45% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $778.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. Varian Medical Systems’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

Varian Medical Systems Company Profile

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

