Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 639,250 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.43% of Ceridian HCM worth $68,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CDAY. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Ceridian HCM by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE CDAY opened at $83.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.90 and a 52 week high of $111.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $90.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,045.01 and a beta of 1.39.

Ceridian HCM (NYSE:CDAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 1.34%. The firm had revenue of $222.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.96 million. Equities research analysts expect that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CDAY shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $112.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ceridian HCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.24.

In other Ceridian HCM news, COO Leagh Erin Turner sold 4,083 shares of Ceridian HCM stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $414,424.50. Insiders own 17.60% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

