Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,451,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,885 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.17% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $71,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of REXR. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,804,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $874,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,031 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,060,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 458.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 509,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,030,000 after purchasing an additional 418,490 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty by 17.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,353,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $107,982,000 after purchasing an additional 348,924 shares during the period. Finally, B&I Capital AG purchased a new position in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in the 4th quarter valued at $8,708,000. 98.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REXR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

REXR opened at $51.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.69, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $88.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.19 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.92%.

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

