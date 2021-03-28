Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 25,653 Shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 408,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,653 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Seagen worth $71,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,520,079 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,192,768,000 after acquiring an additional 840,428 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 123.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,510,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $491,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,501 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Seagen during the 4th quarter worth $174,897,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,327 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,576,000 after acquiring an additional 71,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Seagen by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 494,792 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,658,000 after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on SGEN. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Friday, February 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Seagen from $200.00 to $192.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Seagen from $177.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Seagen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.43.

In other news, EVP Jean I. Liu sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $900,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,266 shares in the company, valued at $11,747,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.22, for a total transaction of $1,838,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,059 shares of company stock worth $16,938,154. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGEN opened at $139.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.30 billion, a PE ratio of 54.99 and a beta of 1.11. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.23 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.36.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $601.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $583.58 million. Seagen had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 20.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of metastatic urothelial cancers; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

