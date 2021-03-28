Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $67.06 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271,025 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.44% of Waters worth $67,058,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP boosted its position in shares of Waters by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 4,409,835 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,091,081,000 after acquiring an additional 117,807 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Waters by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Waters by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $281.22 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $275.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.44. The firm has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.02, a PEG ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $171.38 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a net margin of 22.61% and a negative return on equity of 349.31%. The business had revenue of $786.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WAT has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Waters in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $185.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.27.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total value of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of Waters stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total transaction of $421,296.00. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

