Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,314 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.07% of Kohl’s worth $68,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in Kohl’s by 90.4% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 78,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 37,215 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Kohl’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,006,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kohl’s by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 206,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,269 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 217.9% during the 3rd quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC now owns 57,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 39,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Folios Inc grew its stake in Kohl’s by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 135,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kohl’s stock opened at $58.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $64.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.81 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $1.21. Kohl’s had a negative return on equity of 4.50% and a negative net margin of 1.45%. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.58%.

KSS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Kohl’s from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cleveland Research raised Kohl’s from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. FIG Partners raised Kohl’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Kohl’s from $56.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.28.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

