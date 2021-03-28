Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Deccan Value Investors L.P.

Deccan Value Investors L.P. cut its holdings in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 353,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Charter Communications comprises approximately 9.5% of Deccan Value Investors L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Deccan Value Investors L.P. owned 0.18% of Charter Communications worth $233,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 238.5% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 44 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Charter Communications by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $650.00 to $690.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $765.00 to $690.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $750.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $725.00 to $771.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $763.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charter Communications presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $679.09.

Shares of Charter Communications stock traded down $6.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $631.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,275,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,542. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $619.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $629.99. The company has a market capitalization of $122.39 billion, a PE ratio of 49.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.39 and a 1 year high of $681.71.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $6.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.89 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $12.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. Charter Communications had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 14.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Ellen sold 10,117 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.77, for a total value of $6,371,383.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,378,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company provides Internet services, such as security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers to enhance their in-home wireless Internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services, as well as video services.

