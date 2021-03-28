ChartEx Hits 1-Day Volume of $253,471.00 (CHART)

ChartEx (CURRENCY:CHART) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ChartEx has traded up 25.6% against the US dollar. ChartEx has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $253,471.00 worth of ChartEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChartEx coin can currently be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ChartEx alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001812 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.66 or 0.00057307 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00006724 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.62 or 0.00220123 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $489.30 or 0.00885598 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.17 or 0.00050991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.40 or 0.00078558 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.87 or 0.00028728 BTC.

About ChartEx

ChartEx launched on May 25th, 2018. ChartEx’s total supply is 250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,000,000 coins. ChartEx’s official Twitter account is @betonchart and its Facebook page is accessible here . ChartEx’s official message board is medium.com/@chartexpro . The official website for ChartEx is chartex.pro

Buying and Selling ChartEx

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChartEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChartEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ChartEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ChartEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ChartEx and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.