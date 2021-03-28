ChatCoin (CHAT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $8.60 Million

ChatCoin (CURRENCY:CHAT) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 28th. Over the last week, ChatCoin has traded up 31.1% against the US dollar. ChatCoin has a total market capitalization of $6.19 million and approximately $8.60 million worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ChatCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0090 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,642.99 or 0.99963201 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.04 or 0.00034211 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00010958 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.23 or 0.00084841 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000324 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001426 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004485 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ChatCoin (CRYPTO:CHAT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. The official website for ChatCoin is www.openchat.co

