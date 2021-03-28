Chiliz (CHZ) 1-Day Volume Hits $848.98 Million

Chiliz (CURRENCY:CHZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on March 28th. Chiliz has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion and approximately $848.98 million worth of Chiliz was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chiliz coin can now be bought for about $0.53 or 0.00000949 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Chiliz has traded 5.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024768 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.84 or 0.00048455 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.29 or 0.00626944 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001807 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00066293 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00024273 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Chiliz Coin Profile

Chiliz (CHZ) is a coin. It launched on October 26th, 2018. Chiliz’s total supply is 8,888,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 5,586,362,218 coins. The official website for Chiliz is www.chiliz.com . The official message board for Chiliz is medium.com/chiliz

According to CryptoCompare, “Chiliz is a fin-tech platform for tokenizing sports teams. Its currency and blockchain technology power products for casual, mainstream consumers. Socios.com – a tokenized fan engagement solution for sports – is the first platform powered by Chiliz. The CHZ token is currently available across two blockchains in BEP-2 & ERC20 variations. It is openly purchasable on multiple centralized exchanges including Binance DEX, KuCoin, Bitmax, and others. CHZ tokens will also be purchasable on Socios.com via debit/ credit card. CHZ tokens run on both Binance Chain and the Ethereum blockchain. “

