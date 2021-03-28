China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Purchased by MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $6,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SNP. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 571.9% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 362,904 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,186,000 after acquiring an additional 308,889 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 785,618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,786,000 after buying an additional 155,413 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,219,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 760.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,182,000 after buying an additional 102,673 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,886,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

China Petroleum & Chemical stock opened at $53.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 12 month low of $38.18 and a 12 month high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.74. The firm has a market cap of $64.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SNP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.