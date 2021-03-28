Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Chorus Aviation Inc. (TSE:CHR) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$5.33.

CHR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the company an “ourperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.25 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Chorus Aviation from C$4.00 to C$4.75 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of Chorus Aviation stock traded down C$0.07 on Friday, reaching C$4.49. The company had a trading volume of 371,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,396. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.53. The firm has a market cap of C$726.78 million and a PE ratio of 17.96. Chorus Aviation has a 52-week low of C$2.12 and a 52-week high of C$5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 344.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$218.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$200.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chorus Aviation will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

About Chorus Aviation

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

