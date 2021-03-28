Chromia Hits Market Cap of $170.55 Million (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. Chromia has a total market cap of $170.55 million and $126.31 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00000714 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chromia has traded up 1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00024757 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00048424 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $347.93 or 0.00625882 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065845 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000953 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024073 BTC.

Chromia Coin Profile

Chromia is a coin. Its genesis date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,797,324 coins. Chromia’s official website is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Buying and Selling Chromia

