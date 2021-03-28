Chrono.tech (TIME) Reaches Market Cap of $6.31 Million

Chrono.tech (CURRENCY:TIME) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 28th. In the last week, Chrono.tech has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for approximately $8.89 or 0.00016003 BTC on major exchanges. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $6.31 million and approximately $57,083.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chrono.tech alerts:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00024702 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00048382 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $348.41 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.60 or 0.00065869 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.42 or 0.00024158 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech . Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chrono.tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chrono.tech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.