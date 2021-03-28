Chronologic (DAY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $253,616.75

Chronologic (CURRENCY:DAY) traded up 25% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 28th. During the last week, Chronologic has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar. Chronologic has a market cap of $253,616.75 and $1,084.00 worth of Chronologic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Chronologic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000387 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.88 or 0.00024952 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.90 or 0.00048359 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $348.02 or 0.00625729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.69 or 0.00065975 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000954 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00024065 BTC.

Chronologic Coin Profile

DAY is a coin. Chronologic’s total supply is 1,386,754 coins and its circulating supply is 1,178,874 coins. Chronologic’s official Twitter account is @ChronoLogicETH and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chronologic is chronologic.network

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronoLogic is a cryptocurrency project that wants to introduce a new concept of Proof-of-Time. The DAY token is an ERC20 compliant token based on the Ethereum blockchain. The only way additional DAY can be produced is via the passage of time where the rate of DAY tokens minted will depend on the minting power, named ChronoPower. “

Buying and Selling Chronologic

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chronologic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chronologic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chronologic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

