Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. decreased its holdings in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,426 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,240 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $2,401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Ciena by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,951 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,600 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Ciena by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 58,585 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Ciena by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,041 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Ciena by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 56,263 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,973,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

CIEN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Ciena from $46.00 to $51.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ciena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Ciena from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $49.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Ciena from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ciena has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.43.

In other news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.22, for a total transaction of $153,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, VP David M. Rothenstein sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.56, for a total transaction of $136,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,565 shares of company stock worth $2,444,646. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIEN opened at $55.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.85. Ciena Co. has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $61.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 2.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.07. Ciena had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $757.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.24 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

