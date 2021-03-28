Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Cincinnati Bell Inc. (NYSE:CBB) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 316,314 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,509 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.62% of Cincinnati Bell worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,652,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,246,000 after acquiring an additional 807,800 shares during the period. Spring Creek Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Spring Creek Capital LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,253,000 after acquiring an additional 149,503 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 304,111 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,647,000 after acquiring an additional 76,350 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cincinnati Bell by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 158,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 8,057 shares in the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CBB opened at $15.37 on Friday. Cincinnati Bell Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.39 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.22. The stock has a market cap of $782.47 million, a P/E ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 0.48.

Cincinnati Bell (NYSE:CBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $410.30 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Cincinnati Bell Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Bell Company Profile

Cincinnati Bell Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides diversified telecommunications and technology services to residential and business customers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment and Communications, and IT Services and Hardware. The Entertainment and Communications segment offers data services, including high-speed Internet access, data transport, and interconnection services, as well as metro-Ethernet products; and voice local services, as well as long distance, digital trunking, switched access, and other value-added services, such as caller identification, voicemail, call waiting, and call return.

