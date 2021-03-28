Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $83.57.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cincinnati Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. MKM Partners boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $74.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $105.79. 837,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 931,283. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Cincinnati Financial has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $108.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $85.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.81 and a beta of 0.59.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The insurance provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cincinnati Financial will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from Cincinnati Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Cincinnati Financial by 165.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 645 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiary, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

