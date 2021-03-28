Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Update

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 874,600 shares, a drop of 57.2% from the February 28th total of 2,043,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 57.5 days.

CPXGF stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.96. 6,301 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036. Cineplex has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $18.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.35.

CPXGF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Cineplex from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Cineplex from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Cineplex from $7.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Cineplex from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Cineplex from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.06.

Cineplex Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Amusement and Leisure. The Film Entertainment and Content segment operates film theatres; and provides food and in-theatre amusement services, as well as rents theatres and digital commerce.

